It is joy and celebration in the Adeleke family after the highest court in the land reaffirmed Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the Governor of Osun state

The famous singer Davido also joined in the celebration as he shared a photo of his dad and uncle, Gov Adeleke, during a visit to the state office

Davido's dad is the older brother of Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and one of his biggest supporters and sponsors through his struggle to emerge as governor of Osun state

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has stirred reactions online with a photo of his dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, which he shared on his page.

The Adeleke family continue to celebrate their recent victory at the Supreme Court after Davido's uncle, Mr Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, was reaffirmed as the governor of Osun State.

Davido hails his dad as he visits Gov Ademola Adeleke after the Supreme Court reaffirms his victory. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, in his way, had scheduled a concert in Osun state to celebrate the victory. Still, a clip which he shared on his page of his dad in the governor's office to congratulate his younger brother on his victory has got people talking and stirred attention.

See the clip of Davido's dad with Gov Ademola Adeleke that's stirred attention online below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido's post of his Dad and Osun State governor, Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido celebrates as court affirms his uncle Ademola Adeleke as governor of Osun state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the much-loved Nigerian singer Davido was undoubtedly filled with joy after his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, was affirmed by the supreme court as the governor of Osun state.

Recall that Adeleke’s win had been contested in court by his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Taking to his official social media pages, Davido celebrated after the Supreme Court declared his uncle as the winner of the Osun state governorship election.

Davido reveals his uncle, Gov Adeleke, will be in Lagos for his Timeless concert, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting weeks back that a few hours before his Lagos 'Timeless' concert was set to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, has revealed his uncle and Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke will present at the big event.

Davido shared the exciting update via his Instastory while sharing a picture which seems to be that of his uncle in a car.

He wrote in the caption:

"Excellency on the way, we go dance tire today."

Source: Legit.ng