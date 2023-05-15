Nigerian singer Teni has a beautiful relationship with Davido's uncle, the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke

The singer visited the governor on his birthday, and the video of how warmly she was received stirred reactions

Teni and Adeleke danced like friends before sharing a hug, and the singer also shared the story of how he encouraged her to pursue music

Nigerian singer Teni Entertainer's relationship with Davido's uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke, has stirred reactions on social media.

A video of the singer paying him a courtesy visit on his birthday has stirred reactions on social media.

Teni visits Governor Adeleke on his birthday Photo credit: @the_commentsection

In the clip sighted on Instagram, the singer danced into the party area, showing off the governor's signature moves.

Governor Adeleke rose and danced toward the singer as he held her in a warm embrace. She exchanged pleasantries with everyone before she took her seat.

In another clip, the singer shared the story of how the governor encouraged her to pursue music.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Teni and Governor Adeleke's video

thevc_store:

"Why Jandor dey squeeze face ?! Is it because of his 330 votes ?? "

the_fitness_farmer:

"He is like a lovable teddy ,so full of love and spirit ( I say this with respect ) This his hand sign awwww you must do it . So touching to watch."

denniseee_okay:

"This man has a beautiful aura around him."

flora_shaw:

"He takes pride in that his hand sign enh "

"Am I not hearing right? Why is no one saying anything about Teni calling that man by name, “Demola”. You can’t say “uncle Demola”? Does this lady have no respect? Why is no one saying anything about this? Is “Demola” your mate??? Someone that is old enough to be your father, you are calling him “Demola”."

obalolu___:

"Just trying to confirm something, did she call the Gov by his name? Demola told me Demola prayed for me."

adaiwunze:

"This man is just a jolly fellow . I just like him "

Imade and friends celebrate her 8th birthday

Nigerian singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, celebrated her eighth birthday in the company of her friends.

The musician’s daughter was captured in a festive ambience at the beach as she and her friends marked her special day.

Imade's friends sang the birthday song for her as she stood smiling.

