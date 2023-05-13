A beautiful photo of Davido's first child, Imade posing for a photo with his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has gone viral

In the photo, the governor has his adorable grand-niece on his lap as they both pose with two fingers pointing out

Meanwhile, a video of the governor and his musician son, B-Red dancing left many internet users amused

Governor Ademola Adeleke continues to reel in the excitement of his victory at the Supreme Court affirming his position as the governor of Osun state.

Videos and stills of his time spent with family continues to fill his followers with joy and this time is no different.

A photo of the governor and his grand-niece - Davido's first daughter - Imade, has surfaced online.

In the photo shared by blogger, @temilolasobola, the governor and Imade are seen striking a cute pose, each holding two fingers out in a swaggy look.

"Baba dance pass B-Red": sweet video of singer and his dad Gov Adeleke showing off moves stuns many

Davido's cousin and singer B-Red has shared a heartwarming moment of him and his dad, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state, showing off moves as they vibed to his new song dubbed Jaburata.

In the short clip, Governor Adeleke, also known as “Dancing Senator” and popular for his moves, didn't fail to deliver.

The looks on the father and son's faces showed they share a strong bond as they wore lovely smiles throughout the video, enjoying each other's company.

"Forever": After not celebrating his daughter's birthday, Davido gets another tattoo of Ifeanyi, pic trends

It seems quite a number of controversies are brewing around ace Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Davido as a photo of a new tattoo he just got goes viral online.

A recent photo of Davido emerged online of the singer's new tattoo as he gets an insignia of his late son Ifeanyi drawn on his right shoulder.

This new tattoo is coming days after he celebrated Chioma's 28th birthday and ignored his second daughter, Hailey's birthday. While that still seems to be brewing, Sophia Momodu had been online trolling the singer, calling him a narcissist who has been financially abusing her.

