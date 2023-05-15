Nigerian superstar Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, marked eight beautiful years of existence on earth on May 14, 2023

The little champ, in the company of her closest friends, had a mini beach party as they all ate and made merry together

However, Sophia put aside the long beef she has with her daughter’s father as she expressed her heartfelt emotions on their child’s special day

Nigerian singer Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke, recently celebrated her eighth birthday in the company of her friends.

The musician’s daughter was captured in a festive ambience at the beach as she and her friends marked her special day.

Davido’s Imade hosts mini beach party for her birthday Credit: @therealimadeadeleke

Imade's friends sang the birthday song for her, as she stood smiling.

However, Sophia took to her Instagram page to express gratitude for birthing a lovely daughter like her and marking her special day on Mother’s Day.

She wrote:

"It’s my daughter’s 8th time around the sun.. It’s also Mother’s Day today, and I couldn’t be more thankful. God has been too faithful to fail. Happy Birthday, Imade! I love you so much, kiddo."

See Imade’s birthday party video:

Internet users react to Imade’s birthday party

Sophia unfollows uncle Dele Momodu and Davido's lawyer Prince

It appears the ongoing drama between Sophia Momodu and Davido is far from over, and this time, her uncle has been caught in the crossfire.

A recent update showed that Sophia was no longer following her uncle, Dele Momodu, on Instagram.

It is reported that she may have unfollowed the Ovation boss as well as Davido's lawyer, Prince, shortly after the Ovation boss posted a photo of her daughter with Davido, Imade with the singer's uncle, Governor Adeleke.

Source: Legit.ng