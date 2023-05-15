The tragic and sudden death of popular Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi, has dealt a huge blow to his colleagues in the industry

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, couldn't stomach the pain and shared a video of himself crying bitterly over the loss

While few people sympathized with the actor, others called him out for setting up a camera

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has been called out by netizens for being a hypocrite over the death of his colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

The late actor passed away after a fatal fall in his bathroom, leaving Nigerians in deep shock and sorrow.

Nigerians drag Kolawole Ajeyemi over video

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ajeyemi, could not control his tears as he sang along to a gospel tune. He then held his head as he mourned the loss of his colleague.

The actor captioned the post:

"End of Road ️️ good night Murphy Black Sunday."

Ajeyemi's video did not get the reaction he may have hoped for as netizens criticised him.

Reactions to Ajeyemi's video

opaluwachenemi_'s profile picture

"No where I your page that you wish in happy birthday for him to see why this ? He can't see this."

mynameisashabi:

"U crying and recording???"

tbounce_:

"E do birthday, u no post m, death day, you dey cry. Crying and recording??"

gnomsochichi:

"Why is this one crying ?on his birthday that was 5days ago did u even wish him happy birthday?why are u crying as if u ill miss him."

olamipo_akinnehin:

"Crazy how most of these celebrities didn’t post him on his birthday but posting pictures and crying videos everywhere after his death.what a life"

iamnasboi:

"I am so sorry ❤️ may God protect us."

erickolex:

"Boss, this video no necessary Muphy no fit see this video…..anyway I felt it may his soul Rest In Peace "

juniho_aji:

"Hypocrisy is when you are pretending to love someone and you don’t… how on earth will someone you love die and you still have time to record your crying and post it…. Oga Ade… drop hand for table… IDAN."

