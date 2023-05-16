Many people believed, according to reports, that Murphy Afolabi slipped in his bathroom, leading to his death

One of the actor's close colleagues, Ifeoluwa Gbadegeshin, revealed at his funeral that the actor vomited and slumped as he headed to his bathroom

Gbadegeshin also mentioned that a nurse had checked on the late actor moments before his death and certified him okay

Contrary to rumours and beliefs on social media, late actor Murphy Afolabi did not hit his head in his bathroom.

A close colleague of the deceased, Ifeoluwa Gbadegeshin, suggested in his statement that Murphy was recovering from an illness, as he mentioned that a nurse had checked him moments before his death.

Murphy Afolabi's colleague reveals how he died Photo credit: @murphyafolabi20

Source: Instagram

He added that the late star vomited and slumped as he headed for his bath, and by the time the people around carried and tried to help him, it was too late.

Gbadegashin also revealed that Murphy was preparing for production and had just gotten off the phone with the person he instructed to call the movie's cast before he died.

Netizens react to the cause of Murphy Afolabi's death

ola.emma.330:

"Rest well with the most high omo Afolabi "

bobtee231:

"Fear catch me small oo the ending part Rip sir."

nancyliah:

"D ending part got me scared"

capinuga:

"Rest in perfect peace "

tushtemmycollections:

"Heyaa may his soul RIP"

labianca_4u:

"May his soul rest well "

king_saba_mil:

"We only Yoruba in this country right? Very anyhow thing RIP to the dead."

callmehmkay:

"We won’t die young ooo "

Adekola Tijani tearfully reveals Murphy Afolabi’s last moves before he died

In a condolence post shared by filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi, the late actor's childhood friend Adekola Tijani at his funeral disclosed that Murphy lived a simple life.

He added that the late actor might have had a premonition about his death, as he sent in his weekly thrift contribution, saying one doesn't know when he'll pass away.

Adekola also added that his late friend offered to give him his clothes to wear after seeing how his birthday photoshoot turned out.

Source: Legit.ng