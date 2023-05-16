Late Murphy Afolabi was finally laid to rest at his Ikorodu residence on May 15 after his tragic death

At the funeral, the actor's son, reportedly his first child, burst into tears as he revealed that he offended his father before his death

The young man also revealed the surprising and unusual things his father did for him before his death

Murphy Afolabi's tragic death shocked everyone, and one of his children spoke at his funeral on May 15.

The young man, who is reportedly the actor's first child, revealed that the late actor did so much for him as a father before his demise.

Murphy Afolabi's son breaks down at his funeral Photo credit: @murphyafolabi20/@emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

Seeking Afolabi's forgiveness, he added that he knows he offended his father and hopes his transition to the great beyond will come with mercy from him.

He also added that he surprisingly received N150k from Murphy and was even asked to bring his wife and daughter, something he had never asked for before.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Praying for his dad's soul, Murphy Afolabi's son broke down in tears.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Murphy Afolabi's son

omowunmiogunsina:

"is so sad but God more than us RIP Mr Legend."

ambalipacjay:

"But I really don’t understand what stupid interviews in the vulnerable state. Shey na part of news be that too chaiii."

ahmed_cinex:

"☹️☹️May Allah admit Murphy into the delightful paradise☹️☹️"

moboladollar:

"He already forgave u that's why he said u should bring your child and your wifeMay he's spirit keep guiding uand turn a new leaf, remember you a Man too."

glitzandgliterz:

"Which one is Okunrin ni e...let him cry if he wants to cry .. let boys express themselves and stop this. "You are a boy Don't cry." May God rest your father's soul"

ekotaiwo:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

Toyin Abraham's husband dragged for mourning Murphy Afolabi

Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, was called out by netizens for being a hypocrite over the death of his colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

The late actor died after a fatal fall in his bathroom, leaving Nigerians in deep shock and sorrow.

In the video, Ajeyemi, could not control his tears as he sang along to a gospel tune. He then held his head as he mourned the loss of his colleague.

Source: Legit.ng