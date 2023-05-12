A cute clip of ace Afrobeat Queen Tiwa Savage sharing a lovely mother-and-son moment with her only son, Jamil, has stirred emotions online

In the viral clip, Jamil was seen rebelling as he seemed to have been wearing his mum's wig and Snapchat filter that gave him a feminine look

Tiwa's son reacted to the clip, saying he doesn't feel the female look/Snapchat filter because he is a boy and not a girl

Jamil, Tiwa Savage's only child, doesn't seem to be a huge fan of feminine looks or filters, as a recent clip of him rebelling against his mum trying to give him a girl makeover has got people talking online.

In the trending video, Jamil could be heard telling his mum that he doesn't like the wig or the feminine Snapchat filter she used on him in a clip.

A viral of Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil rocking a funny, feminine look has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @notjustok/@offiicialjamilbalogun

Source: Instagram

Jamil even took his rebel action further when he asked his mum, 'Can't you see I am put on a shirt'.

Watch the sweet mother and son moment below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the reactions that Tiwa Savage and her son's video stirred online

@omodolapo_kazeem:

"He looks like Tiwa savage more than Tiwa Savage."

@calebsilvanus:

" na to thank God say he know who he be … a male can be a girl these days he said I’m a boy I’m not a girl if na me tears go first commot my eyes say thank God no be LGBTQ I born."

@radaar_r:

"Yes son you are a Man."

@onejemeuchenna:

"That's how it starts."

@just_lifes_path:

"Na so e take Dey start. Gab Union Welldone smh."

@josephine_alade:

"Yes thank God he knows his a boy and not a girl."

@_____lade:

"Even Jam jam know say as a man, you will look horrible if you are trying to look like a woman but Bob dey dragged the owner of his borrowed gender everyday."

@proclean_cleaningproducts:

"He con look like her mama."

Adorable video of Tiwa Savage and son’s TikTok challenge to Who’s Your Guy melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Tiwa Savage doesn’t joke around when prioritizing mummy time for her only son, Jamil Balogun.

The Afrobeats diva recently joined her little man for a fun TikTok challenge that has since left internet users gushing.

Jamil and his mum were spotted in front of a recording device carrying choreographer moves to her verse of the remix of Spyro’s hit track Who is Your Guy.

Source: Legit.ng