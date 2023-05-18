A video showing the moment singer Tiwa Savage and actor Charles Okocha exchanged greeting is trending online

Charles, who shared the video on his page, gushed about the mother of one, who he described as phenomenal

The sweet video has left stirred reactions from netizens as many commended Tiwa Savage's humility

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha also known as Igwe 2pac, has shared a video showing the moment he met Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage at an event.

In the short clip, Tiwa, who was seated, exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes with Charles, who appeared to be on his way out. The singer also appeared to have bowed lightly while they shook hands, which netizens described as humility.

Charles Okocha describes Tiwa Savage as phenomenal. Credit: @charles_okocha @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Taking to his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, May 17, Charles gushed about Tiwa, who he described as phenomenal

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"@Tiwa savage, You phenomenal ❤."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Charles Okocha's video with Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions trailing the video as many hailed Tiwa's humility. See the comments below

godson_allsom:

"Tiwa was holding on ❤️ she really needs more of those sweet words."

chefnshopper:

"Because she’s a Phenomenal Queen ."

bomsickle:

"But who thought this guy the word Phenomenal? We will not hear word again."

_bignuella:

"What's not to like about Tiwa❤❤."

goldentreyy:

"That guy have been in the game before tiwa even blow so na normal thing to respect senior colleagues in the industry."

bestthriftbeddings:

"If you love tiwa savage. Use me as a like button ."

drugonna:

"Which one is humbleness biko? It's humility respectfully."

everythinginteriordecorng:

"Humility or humbleness? Humbility is the correct one @isthebruce ."

iamofficialgerald:

"She got no pride i like her for that ❤️❤️."

camogina:

"Tiwa so humble…. No single pride in her! Wife Material 100000%."

Tiwa Savage's son reacts as Snapchat filter turns him into a woman

Jamil, Tiwa Savage's only child showed he was not a huge fan of feminine looks or filters, as a clip of him rebelling against his mum trying to give him a female makeover left people talking online.

In the video, Jamil could be heard telling his mum that he doesn't like the look or the feminine Snapchat filter she used on him in a clip.

Jamil even took his rebel action further when he asked his mum, 'Can't you see I am put on a shirt'.

Source: Legit.ng