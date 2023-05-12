Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has got fans laughing over her recent video on social media

The celebrity disk jockey shared a video of herself practicing how to call passengers just like Danfo bus drivers

The funny video raised a series of interesting comments from netizens as some of them rated her

Nigerian billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is once again in the news over her funny antics.

Just recently, the Gelato crooner took to her official Twitter page to share a video of herself behaving like a Danfo bus driver.

In the video, Cuppy was seen excitedly practicing how to call passengers with her mouth the same way the drivers had been known to do.

Fans react to funny video of DJ Cuppy practicing how to call people like Danfo bus drivers.

Source: Twitter

The clip showed Cuppy squeezing her lips together while trying to drag in air as she tried to make the loud sound from it.

Her efforts did not prove totally rewarding as she laughed loudly at her attempt. In her caption she wrote:

“Been practicing for my first ever Danfo bus, Cupcakes, oya how did I do?”

See the funny video below:

Netizens laugh hard as DJ Cuppy behaves like bus driver in new video

As expected, Cuppy’s actions raised a series of funny comments from netizens. Many of them said she was having rich people problems. Read some reactions below:

