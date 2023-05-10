Billionaire daughter and music enthusiast, DJ Cuppy, recently shared a video of her spending time with a little girl

In the video, she was seen holding the adorable child whom she tried to get a smile out of

In a follow-up post, she talked about not wanting kids of her own yet, even though she loves them

DJ Cuppy continues to have the time of her life with her fiance, Ryan Taylor. However, even as fans anticipate wedding bells ringing soon, there are some things Cuppy isn't ready for yet - like babies.

In a recent Instastory post, she shared a video of her spending some time with a little girl.

Cuppy and the little kid. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the video, Cuppy was seen trying to chat with the little girl. She complimented her beauty and mentioned that the girl loved pink Crocs like her.

One man in the video jokingly said his son would marry the girl, to which Cuppy responded that she'd have her children, one of whom would marry the girl.

In the next post, Cuppy wrote that although she loves kids, she's not ready to become a mother yet.

She wrote:

"I love kids but defoooooooo not ready for my own yetttttt."

“He’s fiancé”: DJ Cuppy corrects lady who said she doesn’t trust her boyfriend

DJ Cuppy made headlines once again over a netizen who commented on her latest relationship.

A Twitter user, Ruth, had posted about how she did not trust the billionaire’s daughter’s new boyfriend, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy wasted no time in setting Ruth straight. The billionaire’s daughter proceeded to correct the Twitter user by telling her that Taylor was actually her fiancé and not just her boyfriend.

DJ Cuppy and fiancé vacation in Maldives

DJ Cuppy was on vacation with her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, and British top model, Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy took to Instagram to disclose that this was the first time she and her man would be on vacation as engaged couples.

Not stopping there, she stated that the company was the best way to cool off after a crazy whirlwind of experiences.

