Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now given fans a tour of her father’s house

In a video posted online, Cuppy tried to show fans just how much her father loves himself by putting his photos in every part of the house

Cuppy’s post showed the entrance, living room, kitchen, and more parts of the house, and it got people talking

Popular Nigerian socialite, DJ Cuppy, has caused an online stir after she posted a video of her father Femi Otedola’s house online.

Taking to her official TikTok page, the music star shared a rare video of the interior of her billionaire dad’s luxury home.

Cuppy was trying to show her TikTok fans how much her father loved himself, seeing as he had his pictures in almost every part of the house, including his toilet.

Fans react to video of interior of Femi Otedola's house.

Source: TikTok

The socialite’s video showed the entrance to her billionaire father’s home, his office, his living room, the kitchen, his toilet and her bedroom.

All the parts of the house shown in Cuppy’s video had Femi Otedola’s frame in them. See the video below:

Netizens gush over impressive interior of Femi Otedola’s luxury home

Shortly after Cuppy posted the video online, it made the rounds on social media. Some netizens reacted by gushing over the beautiful interior of the property.

Read some of their comments below:

king_humility_:

“See Kitchen God I Believe.”

higest_paid_kendrick:

“Old man dey secure he house bcs MR eazi eye nor clear baba use pictures secure house.”

ypaparazi_420:

“See kitchen God abeg.”

Tun_mise_:

“Rich kids”

Olamide_14:

“She just won show us her father house ni. ”

jodie_davis1:

“Just get money for this life.”

slipponwoo:

“There’s levels to being rich.”

bhaddeltaboy:

“That’s how it feels when you’re proud of yourself and how far you have gone on the journey of life.”

