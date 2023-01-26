Popular Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has taken to social media to lament over a cat that disturbs her every night

Taking to her Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter shared a photo of the cat on her car and noted that it is an enemy of progress

The photo soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went online to complain about a cat that has been disturbing her.

On her official Instagram page, via her IG stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared a photo of the cat on her car and noted that it disturbs her every night.

According to Cuppy, the feline is an enemy of progress because it keeps at it every single night.

DJ Cuppy posted a photo of a cat disturbing her at night. Photos: @cuppymusic

She wrote:

“This cat is an enemy of progress, every single night.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy opens up on cat that disturbs her every night

As expected, a number of Nigerian netizens had plenty of interpretations to Cuppy's revelation. Read some of their reactions below:

im.ice_12:

"Na Carter efe be that."

oritse_kesimi:

"It is called cuppycat(copycat)."

oghyperofficial:

"Village people don finally get your location run oo!!"

fire_css_:

"That one no still mean village people no fit follow u go anywhere."

zizospyro_:

"Cat day my house nobody carry am my own Na even black."

iam_oseking:

"So even them dey catch witch."

blackie_bigdreamz22:

"Hand dey am ooo."

g4_k1dd_:

"Nah your boyfriend' ex....nah turn to the cat so."

shacormoney_x:

"Lolz @cuppymusic u forget this is Dubai cat is our friend habibbi ❤️"

