DJ Cuppy has taken to her Twitter account to share an adorable photo with her maternal grandma

She accompanied the tweet with a writeup talking about the importance of respecting the previous generations

The post garnered several reactions from social media users with many complimenting her grandma's look

Billionaire daughter and disk jockey, Florence Otedola who is better known as DJ Cuppy, recently posted about her grandmother.

Photos of Cuppy and her maternal grandma. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Twitter

The disk jockey took to her Twitter page to share a cute photo with the elderly woman and talked about the importance of respecting and honouring the previous generations.

In her words:

"Today I had the privilege of visiting my mum's mum. Seeing my Grandma reminded me of how important it is to honour our previous generations … When we show respect and appreciation for those who have come before us, we create a bridge to our past that we can carry with us into the future #FamilyFirst"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See tweet below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's post about her grandmother

@Graceman4life:

"Wow! What a beautiful world! You look exactly like your grandma. The semblance is amazing! Long live grandma…"

@Ayennah_1:

"Now I understand why you're different from others, your level of discipline, manners and decorum is unmatched, also your focus and achievements are incredible, the way you comport yourself during last election speaks volume about your upbringing. God bless and protect grandma."

@Oloriebiobasa:

"Grandma is beautiful too."

@_Verababy:

"Beauty runs in the vein "

@abolajiobileye:

"Bridging the gap is so important!!!"

@MichaelBraimoh:

"Amazing u are such a real gem for respecting your elders."

DJ Cuppy spends time with adorable little girl in video, says "definitely not ready for my own yet"

DJ Cuppy continues to have the time of her life with her fiance, Ryan Taylor. However, even as fans anticipate wedding bells ringing soon, there are some things Cuppy isn't ready for yet - like babies.

In a recent Instastory post, she shared a video of her spending some time with a little girl. In the video, Cuppy was seen trying to chat with the little girl. She complimented her beauty and mentioned that the girl loved pink Crocs like her.

In the next post, Cuppy wrote that although she loves kids, she's not ready to become a mother yet.

Source: Legit.ng