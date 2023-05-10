Some trending photos of young Nigerian Afro-street singer Zinoleesky have stirred reactions and concerns online

In the viral snaps that got people talking, Zino was seen in the clips with his Mum and Dad, and some even noted that the singer's parents looked somewhat younger and healthier than him

The concerns shown by netizens and fans of the Marlian artist was more stemmed from the need for him to reduce his use of recreational opium

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, trends online as fans and well-wishers show concern about his frail and skinny looks.

Some clips of the singer that recently went viral have stirred Nigerians' emotions and got people talking as concerns were shown about Zino's health.

Viral photos of young Nigerian singer Zinoleesky during a visit to his parents looking frail and skinny have stirred reactions online. Photo credit:@damiadenuga/@zinoleesky

The viral clip was of the singer visiting his parents to fulfil his long-held promise to them years back.

After seeing the photos, some people noted that the singer's parents looked fine, better fed and relatively even younger than Zinoleesky, their son.

See the post of Zinoleesky and his parents that sparked reactions:

See some of the responses that Zino's photos with his parents stirred online

@parker_ojugo:

"Wait you guys are expecting zino to look good in marlians house ni?"

@bennymooregram:

"Na everything be drug for una. Can’t you see he is working endlessly, una think say na everything be drug."

@iamvivaladiva:

"Shay when life was hitting him hard, no one remembered to drag him that his taking drug. Now he is financially stable y’all are coming to talk in nonsense .. he’s a skinny guy normally. ‍♀️. Abeg make una free this guy he is not the problem of Nigeria."

@marlianmusicfanpage:

"All this people like to they wyne saying many shiii online."

@jokkabeatz:

"Which one be stress … sha him dy do conductor work ni ???……. Discipline no dy de label."

@certifiedarolemofe:

"Person dae trips normal when them snap the pic una dae conclude for here."

@therichricchy:

"Make una rest abeg…… una no de reason dedication and stress that comes with one’s success….. you’all only care and focus on the negative part of people’s life………..c’mon let be wise and learn to be quiet."

@c.h.e.e_k.a:

"Abeg waytin e promise him mama."

@lord_sugar70:

"On colos on colos."

@allahgotme__:

"Y’all won’t say he needs a lot of rest tho, Shey na everything be drug ni, some won’t even say probably he might be facing a lot Lowkey. Nigerians shaaa."

