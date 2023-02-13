Marlian star Zinoleesky has finally reacted to the report of him being in a new relationship after he ended things with Shubomi

This comes hours after pictures of Zinoleesky and a lady went viral on social media; the singer has since debunked the report

Zinoleesky stressed that he belongs to everyone as he appealed to netizens to stop forcing relationships on him

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky trended over the weekend on social media over some pictures of him and a lady, as many speculated the Marlian signee was in a new relationship after parting ways with Shubomi.

Zinoleesky wonders why netizens wouldn't let him post pics in peace.

Source: Instagram

Below are pictures of Zinoleesky and the lady which went viral:

ZInoleesky reacts to new relationship claim

The Marlian star, hours after the pictures went viral, took to his Instastory to caution netizens against forcing relationships on him.

Zino declared that he remains single as he wondered why he could no longer take pics without followers reading meanings to them.

See his post below:

Netizens react as Zinoleesky says he belongs to everyone.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

starguymjofficial_:

"So na only me Dey serious relationship for all this Nigeria."

a_cupof_dee:

"Ewo ni y’all? What’s my own inside? Abeg oh."

__dcsavage:

"Small yansh day shake ."

big_benz01:

"Which one be y’all wetin be my own orishirishi ."

durkio_78:

"I know say u go screenshot am post ."

lupin_____h20:

"Oga we no Dey story talk say you no carry that girl enter room give am."

Zinoleesky speaks about former label mater Mohbad

In a previous report via Legit.ng Zinoleesky, in a video which trended online, sparked reactions after he revealed he doesn’t have any friends in the music industry.

Despite his fame, Zinoleesky revealed in an interview that his real friends were people outside the industry.

He also spoke on his relationship with his former Marlian label colleague Mohbad, who he described as his guy, while stressing that he was not his friend.

In his words:

"I really don't have friends in the industry. Mohbad is my guy, I can't say he is my friend like that."

