Famous controversial street music sensation Portable has sparked reactions online after a recent interview where he addressed his critics went viral

Portable, during the interview, noted that he hears what many of his critics say about him, but he pays no attention to them

The Streetpop artist in the interview gave a list of things his critics must have before he can pay them attention which includes, a Schengen visa, owning a company and a G-wagon

Famous Nigerian streetpop sensation Portable has stirred reactions online with comments he made during an interview, where he addressed those who are always quick to criticise him and his mannerisms.

Portable, during the interview, listed a host of things he believes his critics must have first before he would listen to them or even take their advice at all.

Controversial singer Portale finally responds to his critics and gives conditions they must pass before he can listen to their advice. Photo credit: @onejoblessboy/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

See the list of things the controversial singer made below:

Schengen Visa

A bar

A company

A record label

Houses

Cars e.g G-Wagon and Range Rover

Watch an excerpt of Portable's interview where he addressed his critics:

See the comments the clip stirred online

@Naijahunta:

"These artists and free marijuna adverts ‍♂️ its hard to see one on picture or videos without a blunt between there fingers or lips."

@iamBoykodED:

"And true true portable don buy Brabus G-wagon."

@veekeejoe:

"Tell me why you won’t love him."

@MayannaMeagan:

"Dis portable no normal."

@lash_olaoluwa:

"Even interviewer doesn’t know what to say again."

@blazeblackson:

"Portable say him be OG before IG."

@OLADIwelt:

"Let the guy enjoy is success in peace…. Nigeria will never see you when you are in poverty but they will be all over you once you make it."

@Adeyink96417402:

"Just temme why will u hate portable ."

