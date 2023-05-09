Nigerian international music star, Wizkid, has taken to social media to share his thoughts on bugs

According to the Grammy award winner, he always feels bad anytime he kills a bug

The post which has since gone viral, has left many fans amused with some questioning the state of his mind

If you've always seen Wizkid as someone who can't possibly hurt a fly, you just might be on to something, following his recent revelation online.

Photos of Wizkid and a bug. Credit: @wizkidayo (Instagram), Claus Christensen

Source: Getty Images

In a series of Instastory posts, the Grammy award music star talked about how killing bugs always make him feel bad.

According to the post, he often questions if the bug had a family at home that it had to return to.

See screenshots of his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Screenshots of Wizkid's posts about bugs. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to Wizkid's posts about bugs

tonia.gram_:

"If popsi say make we no kïll bugs, then we won’t kïll any bugs henceforth. #bugslifematters"

bcoin_marshal:

"Common off that thing wey you dey smoke kilode ??"

sheddyoflagos:

"Ment or malaria ? Una popcy don Dey go oo."

olami_1313:

"This one pass colos."

wizzyesq:

"Maybe music isn't paying anymore."

teejay_zaddy:

"Machala, No stress man."

killerkanemax:

"Well he is right but except for mosquitoes those invisible rascals at night, gotta go."

oluwaseyifunmi_pearl:

"This is how mental illness starts....please, someone should check up on him."

kingkalmin77:

"That’s just a Whiz having whiz kid problems. Big bird."

"Such a loving father": Afrobeats star Wizkid warms hearts as he tattoos faces of his 4 children on his legs

Nigerian superstar singer Wizkid sparked reactions online with his newly acquired tattoos.

The More Love, Less Ego crooner was spotted recently sporting his four sons’ faces on both legs.

The tattoos were beautifully and neatly drawn on the singer’s calf.

"Sell 1 of the cars, open shop for Jada, put POS for front": Concerned fan tells Wizkid after 3rd Rolls Royce

Wizkid just got the delivery of his latest car, a Rolls Royce, making it his third of the luxury series.

While several fans of the singer hailed him for showing off, a concerned fan has expressed his sincere opinion.

In a video sighted online, the fan expressed displeasure at the fact that the singer did not think of retirement and his future before splurging on cars lately.

Source: Legit.ng