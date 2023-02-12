Talented Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, recently made the day of two of his young fans whom he encountered on the street

The music star joined in as the two brothers freestyled some of their music and tried to impress him

The brothers later revealed that Zino slid into their DMs to invite them over to his place and this gesture got netizens talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, recently trended on social media after he joined two brothers who were freestyling on the street.

A video had gone viral on social media showing the singer in his jeep and the two brothers running beside him as they tried to get his attention.

The music star then focused on the boys and listened to their music. At a point, he also directed the person driving to play another beat that they could freestyle to as he joined them in singing.

Video as Zinoleesky invites two brothers to his house after freestyling with them on the street. Photos: @heisremzel

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Zinoleesky invites brothers to his place

Shortly after the brothers’ encounter with Zinoleesky, the music star slid into one of them’s DMs.

The Loving You crooner told the boys to show up at his place the following week and that he will update them on the plans.

The obviously excited brother made sure to express his appreciation to Zinoleesky for showing them love. See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Zinoleesky shows love to brothers after freestyling with them

The development between Zinoleesky and the brothers was shared on social media and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

hyrishtheebigdeal:

“At least reach the house before posting it na. Some people’s eleda no dey use ear hear good news ooo, make e no go get jinxed.”

ahmie_closette:

"Who go help you nor go stress you…Portable 2022."

done_abdul_el_breez:

"He surely put smile in their face, that blessings ✌"

moniecare101:

"This guy sabi the music of a thing aje see intro omg❤️"

iamkingdinero3:

"Una go beg me to commot from traffic as from tomorrow Even road safety officer no go fit drive me commot that traffic until my helper finally locate me"

ambpetertobyo:

"Wow, hard work & consistency really pays!!!"

the_omokehinde:

“Make una no feel at home too much o. Chop from house too so you go fit focus. Then what again No spoil tv remote o. My God will go with you”

e2k_officialz:

"Na so e supposed help make ona dey help the young talents the sky is big enough for everyone to fly "

olamsj.a.y:

"Na to jam Olamide for road Dey do me . Thank God my mp3 always Dey with me"

net_work2003:

"Grace "

