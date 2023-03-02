“Oppression Just Full Everywhere”: Zinoleesky Travels to the UK, a Video of Him Complaining of Cold Trends
- A video of fast-rising Nigerian singer Zinoleesky circulated online as it appeared that the singer left the country during the election period
- Netizens assumed he travelled to unwind after the election pressure going on in the country when he apparently travelled for his tour
- Zino showed his fans and followers how surprised he was by the cold weather that met him on his first morning in the UK
Fast-rising Nigerian act Zinoleesky travelled out of the country, and fans were ecstatic about it.
The singer, who was abroad for his United Kingdom tour, informed his fans and followers of the weather condition over there.
Zino took to social media to share a video of himself bracing the freezing atmosphere in the UK.
Fans react to Zino's video abroad
ope.yemi350
Will Togo be okay for me?
0peyemi_1st
Omo na this kind sleep I want
heywhypet:
Only una go carry una self come back
zc_abdul:
Outside gang
i_am_kleva.d
I just Dey wake for Cameroon now now
honnie________:
"Oppression just full everywhere Wahala for who no get shi shi to japa ."
olawale_bosun:
"Our own self go sup soon by Gods grace ."
