A video of fast-rising Nigerian singer Zinoleesky circulated online as it appeared that the singer left the country during the election period

Netizens assumed he travelled to unwind after the election pressure going on in the country when he apparently travelled for his tour

Zino showed his fans and followers how surprised he was by the cold weather that met him on his first morning in the UK

Fast-rising Nigerian act Zinoleesky travelled out of the country, and fans were ecstatic about it.

The singer, who was abroad for his United Kingdom tour, informed his fans and followers of the weather condition over there.

Pictures of Zinoleesky in the UK Credit: @zinoeesky

Source: Instagram

Zino took to social media to share a video of himself bracing the freezing atmosphere in the UK.

See his video below

Fans react to Zino's video abroad

ope.yemi350

Will Togo be okay for me?

0peyemi_1st

Omo na this kind sleep I want

heywhypet:

Only una go carry una self come back

zc_abdul:

Outside gang

i_am_kleva.d

I just Dey wake for Cameroon now now

honnie________:

"Oppression just full everywhere Wahala for who no get shi shi to japa ."

olawale_bosun:

"Our own self go sup soon by Gods grace ."

