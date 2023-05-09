A fast-rising Nigerian TikToker and comic, Wale D Prophet, has stirred reactions online after he posted a clip of himself calling out controversial Afropop singer, Portable

In the trending clip shared by Wale, he slammed Portable for taking his newly acquired whip, a G-Wagon Brabus, to a carwash where regular detergents were used to wash the ride

D Prophet, in the video, advise those who sold the car to Portable to take it back from him before the car starts to fade and bleach because of poor maintenance

A young Nigerian comedian and TikToker, Wale D Prophet, has sparked reactions online after some comments he made about famous street music sensation, Portable.

In the hilarious viral clip, the comic trolled Portable for a recent clip he shared on his page where he was seen taking his new ride, a G-Wagon Brabus, to a carwash around Iyana-Ilogbo, Sango, Ogun state.

TikToker Wale D Prophet stirs emotions online after a clip of him trolling Portable for washing his new ride with Omo went viral. Photo credit: @waledprophet_/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Wale was heard saying in the trending clip, calling Portable for taking such an expensive ride to a carwash where regular detergents like 'Omo' was used to wash a Brabus.

The comedian noted in the video that the ride should be taken from Portable before it bleaches.

See Wale D Prophet's video trolling Portable below:

See some of the reactions the clip stirred online

@flowzysun1:

"I beg make them collect the CAR from am before e start to fade or Zazoo the car."

@sido_lee1:

"If you get data for this country, your problem don finish."

@parker_ojugo:

"Portable setting his ring light for live video ready to reply this man stay tuned."

@cruisequeen____:

"Money miss road ."

@sul.tanalas:

"Wale don cast ."

@notinyourimagination:

" that fella side of not placing value on material things portable inherited it."

@chiditalker__:

"Nobody normal for this country again."

@oluwakuwait_00:

"Person and him car you dey advise am ."

@iam_shopmann00:

" this one Choke me."

@fadgeneralservice:

"Na why the Gwagon stop for Road.. Say which kind embarrassment is this."

@koredeabio0:

"That guy nah something else."

Portable brags as he acquires new ride, G-wagon Brabus, clip goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hugely controversial Nigerian Afropop artist Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, sparked reactions online after clips of him at his car dealer's outlet acquiring a new ride when viral.

The singer was seen in a viral clip at the popular Unique Motors dealership where he acquired his Range Rover Sport earlier in the year.

Portable bragged that he has upgraded and now uses the whip that the biggest boys in the music industry also ride around in.

Source: Legit.ng