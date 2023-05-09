A young man has been congratulated by netizens on TikTok after flaunting his new investment

The young man who's seemingly still in his 20s shared a video of his new wine shop and it amazed netizens

Reacting to the video, excited fans penned down congratulatory messages to the young boy on his achievement

A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly built wine shop.

In a video which he shared via his TikTok account @xlimtweedy, he shared the transformation of the shop from the starting to the final result.

Nigerian man shows off his new wine shop Photo credit: @xlimtweedy

Source: TikTok

The first part of the video showed the shop still under construction and development by some workers.

Interestingly, in the ending part, the shop was completely designed with bottles of wines and other products stocked neatly in bars and shelves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While sharing the video, the young man praised himself over his new feat and people shared in his joy.

Social media reactions

@meldiclearnaturals3 said:

"Mini investment kwa. Guyyy this is huge."

@k_e_l_l_y26 stated:

"Wisdom Man I want to be like you."

@bels_kay said:

"Congrats dear. Wisdom to run the business well."

@bels_kay said:

"The arrangements is so fine."

@moment_roll wrote:

"Pop ceiling for container shop? congratulations sha."

@bomasuzy said:

"Soorry the bead u are wearing is how much and where did u get it."

@ogechukwukamma4 said:

"I like this congratulations thing e dey Swee me die."

@maureencrystal added:

"I love seeing hard working guys been active, more grace."

@chidimma596 added:

"Wow I love it wen a young guy think of investing congrats dear."

Watch the video below:

Millionaire shows off his beautiful house and expensive Benz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @__roddy0, has gone online to share a video of his well-built house and expensive Mercedes Benz.

Captioning the clip "My sweet home.", the camera panned from the car parked in his compound to people standing at the entrance of the building. The compound is well interlocked, with the house painted in matching colours. For personalization, the man had his name written on the floor of the compound.

Many people who reacted to his video wondered when grace would find them and make them wealthy also. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150 comments with more than 6,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng