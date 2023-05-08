Singer Portable Zazu has finally taken possession of his new whip, a G-wagon worth millions of naira

Portable, who is excited over his new acquisition, shared a funny moment showing the expensive ride being washed at a car wash in the trenches

The singer could be heard bragging about the car as he asked the washers if they had ever had the opportunity to wash a G-wagon before

Controversial Street-pop singer Portable Zazu made headlines over the weekend after he bragged about acquiring a G-wagon Brabus.

In new clips he shared on his Instagram page, the Zazu crooner has now taken possession of the new ride as he was spotted with it at a car wash in the trenches.

Portable Zazu takes possession of his new whip. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable, who was proud to have such a luxury ride in his possession, could be heard bragging about it while telling the car washers how lucky they were to get the opportunity to wash a G-wagon.

"You don wash G-wagon before, this is the first you are washing in your life," Portable could be heard saying in the video.

The singer also added a caption that read:

"Nothing We Want Wey God Never Do Alhamdulilahi Nigg Gëë Set Awon OG Before IG ."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu's video

The video has had many of the singer's fans and followers talking. See some of their comments below:

gossiploaded_tv:

"First celeb to takes Brabus G Wagon to trenches Opor fun zazu ❤️."

iambernardrichie:

"Alaye. Use better car wash soap. No be this omo way dem dey use help you so."

god_did20221:

"Please can you show us the interior I want to check something Make una no attack me oo."

prodjomobash:

"Na the first time way I go see … this kind car for car wash portable don abuse am."

fred_esosa:

"Portable too real abeg. Car wey them take dey carve style he buy am use am turn normal thing. Our celeb them go dey use am form whereas them@no get money. When you get you get and Portable get na why e normal for am. No forming❤️❤️❤️❤️."

mc_warriboy1:

"Una dey detergent wash car there !!! Make una nor change the color of the g wagon oh."

