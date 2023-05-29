Being a disabled person in a country like Nigeria could be extremely challenging because there are few social welfare packages for such persons. A lot of people who are physically challenged go through a lot in their quest to succeed.

Apart from the fact that the government provides little or no support for them, disabled people also face a lot of discrimination from society.

Charity, Terungwa and Shima are disabled, but they inspired us with their success. Photo credit: TikTok/@luvlyangel8, Terungwa and Shima.

But despite the discrimination and hardship they face, many disabled people still go on to succeed in their chosen endeavours, thereby becoming shining examples and beacons of hope.

Within the past week, three disabled people who distinguished themselves academically went viral on social media.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the story of Shima Joseph Ajav, Terungwa David Tuwha and Chiwetalu Charity.

1. Shima Joseph Ajav graduates from Benue university

Shima Joseph Ajav became disabled when he was in Senior Secondary School.

Shima has graduated from Benue State University. Photo credit: Shima Joseph Ajav.

It happened when he was about to start his final examination in secondary school. He told Legit.ng that an incident happened and got him paralysed.

His words:

"Unfortunately, it was some days before our final exams, WAEC that I had an incident that rendered me almost completely paralysed from the chest region down to the limbs. I completely lost sensations."

Yet, Shima has gone on to graduate from the Benue State University, Makurdi where he studied Mass Communication. He recently got married and he is currently doing his masters degree.

2. How chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disabled Terungwa David Tuwha

The second physically disabled person who inspired us with his courage is Terungwa David Tuwha.

Terungwa studied Early Childhood Education at the Benue State University. Photo credit: Terungwa David Tuwha.

In an interview, Terungwa revealed how he got disabled because of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

As a result of the disease, he became confined to a wheelchair. He, however, did not allow that to deter his educational pursuit as he went on to study Early Childhood Education at Benue State University, BSU.

3. Chiwetalu Charity breaks record in her family

One Nigerian lady who has been inspiring people with her courage is Chiwetalu Charity.

Charity said she is the only graduate in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@luvlyangel8.

Despite having no legs, the beautiful lady always radiates happiness and joy.

She recently disclosed that she is the only graduate in her family, which means she is a record breaker.

