3 Disabled People Who Went Viral and Encouraged Others With Their Success Stories
Being a disabled person in a country like Nigeria could be extremely challenging because there are few social welfare packages for such persons. A lot of people who are physically challenged go through a lot in their quest to succeed.
Apart from the fact that the government provides little or no support for them, disabled people also face a lot of discrimination from society.
But despite the discrimination and hardship they face, many disabled people still go on to succeed in their chosen endeavours, thereby becoming shining examples and beacons of hope.
Within the past week, three disabled people who distinguished themselves academically went viral on social media.
In this article, Legit.ng highlights the story of Shima Joseph Ajav, Terungwa David Tuwha and Chiwetalu Charity.
1. Shima Joseph Ajav graduates from Benue university
Shima Joseph Ajav became disabled when he was in Senior Secondary School.
It happened when he was about to start his final examination in secondary school. He told Legit.ng that an incident happened and got him paralysed.
His words:
"Unfortunately, it was some days before our final exams, WAEC that I had an incident that rendered me almost completely paralysed from the chest region down to the limbs. I completely lost sensations."
Yet, Shima has gone on to graduate from the Benue State University, Makurdi where he studied Mass Communication. He recently got married and he is currently doing his masters degree.
2. How chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy disabled Terungwa David Tuwha
The second physically disabled person who inspired us with his courage is Terungwa David Tuwha.
In an interview, Terungwa revealed how he got disabled because of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
As a result of the disease, he became confined to a wheelchair. He, however, did not allow that to deter his educational pursuit as he went on to study Early Childhood Education at Benue State University, BSU.
3. Chiwetalu Charity breaks record in her family
One Nigerian lady who has been inspiring people with her courage is Chiwetalu Charity.
Despite having no legs, the beautiful lady always radiates happiness and joy.
She recently disclosed that she is the only graduate in her family, which means she is a record breaker.
