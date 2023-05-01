Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus recently shared a hilarious video of him and ace video director TG Omori

In the funny video, Sabinus bragged about being a video director while listing some projects he had worked on

He further said TG Omori has a lot to learn, which stirred reactions from many of Sabinus' fans and followers

Much-loved skit maker and content creator Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' has shared a funny video of him linking up with popular music director TG Omori.

In the clip Sabinus shared on his Instagram page, the skit maker bragged about his expertise as a video director while recounting some of the projects he had worked on.

Sabinus links up with TG Omori. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

"We were the brain behind all the music video at Asaba, Nnewi," Sabinus bragged

Sabinus, who introduced himself as Sabi Shot, further said TG Omori needs to learn from a professional like himself.

Sharing the funny video, the skit maker wrote:

"This boy doesn’t want to learn from the king of directors @boy_director @iamnasboi in feel say na bobo talk o"

Watch the funny video below:

Fans react to Sabinus' video with TG Omori

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

itslouiagain:

"Sabinus always havin that forehead sweat ."

boyspyce:

"These are things you need to know ."

jovial.ace:

"This is funny but @boy_director be drafting a concept already immediately Sabinus said black and white man is so creative."

hennycutieberry:

"This investors outfit be like ghana must go material ‍♀️."

officiallymeed:

"I swear @boy_director grab something Nothing wey you wan tell me."

dheecodah_:

"Walai TG learnt a thing or two, you can tell from his facial expressions, especially that black and white part ."

kehvyngrey:

"Lmaooooo cup that part abeg."

Sabinus celebrates his dad's birthday with cute pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, flooded his Instagram page on Sunday, April 16, with lovely pictures to mark his dad Chief Dennis Ejekwu's birthday.

In a short birthday message, Sabinus described his dad as a blessing as he also prayed for him.

"Dad, you are one of the blessings that God has given me in my life. May God never stop blessing you, Dad. I pray that God guides you to the light and right path of life. Happy Birthday @chief_dennisejekwu," Sabinus wrote.

