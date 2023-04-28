First-time dad and Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson continues to revel in the moment as he gears up for the naming ceremony of his newborn twins

Popular socialite and Ex-NURTW boss MC Oluomo recently made Adeniyi really happy as he gifted him two matured rams and a ground-shaking credit alert for the ceremony

Many Nollywood celebrities have been gearing up for the naming ceremony of Adeniyi Johnsons twins, which is set to take place on Sunday, April 30, 2023

Ace Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson couldn't contain the joy in his belly as he took to social media to celebrate MC Oluomo's recent act of love shown towards him.

In a post on his Instagram page, the elated actor Adeniyi Johnson revealed that the former NURTW boss had caught him unaware as he gifted him two fully grown rams for his son and daughter's naming ceremony.

Adeniyi also revealed that MC went a step further to shock him with an earth-shaking credit alert, all coming after he had already gifted him two cows earlier.

See Adeniyi Johnson's post thanking MC Oluomo for gifting two Rams:

See the reactions the post by Adeniyi Johnson stirred online

@oyinkemi23:

"Awa online mummies go come oo … eh send location oo."

@__jummy_mi:

"This is the sign that omo ologo ni awon ibeji irawo won a si tan kari aye loruko jesu e koni fi oju sukun loruko jesu. This is just the beginning God's goodness in your family. I tap into this blessing too."

@ademowowa:

"Methinks at this point, enough of public Thanksgiving. God bless the twins."

@flora_tinaluv:

"We party on Sunday til mama calls @adeniyijohnson ."

@ollycraft_empire:

"Few days to go, pls send address make I come chop twins rice, my eyes dey see am ,my mouth must chop am too."

@lady_adejoke:

"Rams dey eat Noodles just bcouz isn't yours Papi."

@shebbymama:

"This is miracle.God I tap into this blessings for me and my house hold."

@its_tbt:

"Jesus..... I pray for this kind blessing in my life.'

Reactions pour in as Adeniyi Johnson reveals names of his twin babies

Ace Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his beautiful wife, Seyi Edun, continue to celebrate the recent joy that God bestowed upon their lives.

Adeniyi stirred reactions online with a revelation about the bundle of joy his family recently welcomed and shared with his fans the names of his newborn twins, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi.

The Yoruba movie star, who used to be married to Toyin Abraham before their infamous divorce, had been married to his current wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, for over seven years before their prayers for a child finally got answered.

