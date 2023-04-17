Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus on Sunday, April 16, celebrated his dad with lovely pictures on his birthday

Sabinus, in his birthday message, also gushed about his dad, who he described as one of God's blessings in his life

Many of the skit maker's colleagues, fans and followers, also took to his comment section to join him in celebrating his dad

Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, flooded his Instagram page on Sunday, April 16, with lovely pictures to mark his dad Chief Dennis Ejekwu's birthday.

In a short birthday message, Sabinus described his dad as a blessing as he also prayed for him.

Sabinus pens birthday message to his dad. Credit: @mrfunny_1

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, the skit maker wrote:

"Dad, you are one of the blessings that God has given me in my life. May God never stop blessing you, Dad. I pray that God guides you to the light and right path of life. Happy Birthday @chief_dennisejekwu."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the picture the skit maker shared below:

This is coming days after some Nigerians petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) to arrest Sabinus over his alleged involvement in a Ponzi scheme.

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Sabinus' dad

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

twizzzy_1:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIEF, u gave birth to an Angel ."

evibliss_:

"Happy birthday sir."

fab.berry:

"At first I be think say na Osuofia oh Happy birthday papa."

coxsonchristian:

"The man wey don really invest."

iamballing1122:

"Thank you sir for giving us Sabinwa. Our mumu man ."

mr_lyfe:

"Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh chief my chief happy birthday sir Long life and good health I pray you ❤️❤️."

odboss29:

"Happy birthday to him but why you cor get big Belle ."

topbwoy_yuno:

"papa sabinus live long ."

sir_kendo_:

"Happy Birthday sir @chief_dennisejekwu thank you for bring sabinus to this world❤️."

_habiba_goodness:

"I can see the resemblance, happy birthday to your daddy."

Moment Sabinus slept off at a movie set

Media personality, Nedu Wazobia, joined the comedian on a movie set, and he used the opportunity to troll him.

Sabinus fell asleep during work hours, and Nedu whipped out his mobile phone to record a video.

The skit maker, however, woke up with a smile on his face.

Source: Legit.ng