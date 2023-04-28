Nigerian singer Portable is fast climbing the ladder to the top of the entertainment industry as he seems to be making the right connections

The Zazu crooner has added Broda Shaggi, Carter Efe, and a host of others to his long list of network

In the video shared on his page, he ended up going home with a new shoe after he met with Shaggi and Dr Dolor

With Carter Efe, Portable jumped on a track and freestyled with him, earning accolades from netizens

Portable could not hold back his usual display of madness when he met skit maker Broda Shaggi.

In a series of clips on his page, the Zazu crooner shared his moments with Shaggi, singers Dr Dolor and Carter Efe.

Portable meets Broda Shaggi and Carter Efe Photo credit: @portablebaeby

On meeting Shaggi, Portable accused him of taking all of Obi Cubana's money, and shortly after, they were seen in a car with Portable gushing over the new shoes he was given.

He went the extra length to unbox the shoes while noting that he had to be sure it was the real thing in it.

With Carter Efe and some other guys, Portablke showed off his singing prowess, he jumped on a freestyle with Carter Efe, who played a beat from his car.

The guys around and Carter hyped the singer up as he impressed them with his flows.

Portable captioned the video with:

"Akoi Cruise ⭐️ Everybody Na Star Kinimah Akoi Grace @drdolorofficial @hermesiyele @brodashaggi @carterefe @ogb_recent_"

See the clips below:

Reactions to Portable's videos

ijesaekun:

"If portable sneeze on beat e Dey sweet for my ear, abeg shey na only me ?"

iamdammyporch:

"Efe just spoil the song wey I dey enjoy Jeje."

datingtomarry_:

"Portable is really talented!! His freestyle says it all."

_yovng_cash:

"Don’t lie how many time do you watch 9th slide? Omoh dah boy wey sing chorus good ooobuh Portable Good "

fimybaby:

"Our king is loved, and that’s on period!"

_iam_tomiwa:

"Portable is good honestly, I was just going with the rhythm."

swag_omoluabi:

"Portable get talent . Try sign artist way get talent like you."

starboytemidayo:

"Raw Talent.. Na Good Management Renain "

linqwa_:

"Every words coming out from his mouth must end up as lyrics wahala wahala wahala."

fineboyokola:

"Somebody should advice Cartere Efe say portable no be berri tigga Oo I don talk my own ‍♂️"

main_insured44:

" portable ooooo anytime anywhere he day down he go give una chop ❤️"

kogbagidi_herbal:

"Nah. You @portablebaeby kill it. Musician different from skit makers. This difference is clear "

Source: Legit.ng