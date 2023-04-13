Comedian Sabinus has humoured members of the online community after his colleague, Nedu Wazobia, shared a video of him while taking a nap

Apparently, the humour merchant had fallen asleep whilst filming a scene, and Nedu used the opportunity to record him

The funny video cracked many social media users up, with one individual likening the comedian to veteran actor, Mr Ibu

Comedian Sabinus doesn’t have to do too much to humour his fans and admirers, and this is evident in some of his videos that have made it to social media.

Just recently, media personality, Nedu Wazobia, joined the comedian on a movie set, and he used the opportunity to troll him.

Moment Sabinus dozed off at work.

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Sabinus had fallen asleep during work hours, and Nedu whipped out his mobile phone to record a video.

The skit maker, however, woke up with a smile on his face.

Watch the funny clip below:

Sabinus’ fans react

chocol8quin said:

"Make una no stress our portharcourt celeb o for us o but me and sabinus no fit sleep for same room cus na sleepless night for me be that."

kingrumour_nation said:

"The son of man was obviously tired ."

dr_godwin said:

"He's so tired, please he should be allowed to sleep."

itz_onyinyechi_____ said:

"This is not fair Oya brother sabi Dey snore."

piki_best_boutique said:

"Sabi is that snoring??? . When sleeping he’s still funny ."

the monumental guy said:

"This guy na 21 century Mr Ibu."

akinbolade said:

"Sabinus don change shirt baba don upgrade ."

Comedian Mazi Okeke wins N1m from Sabinus during bottle flip challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Mazi Okeke sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing a video showing his bottle flip challenge with his colleague, Sabinus.

The video captured the moment the entertainer successfully landed a bottle on a flat surface after several attempts.

It appeared the two had placed a bet, and Sabinus ended up parting with about one million naira of his hard-earned money.

One social media user who reacted to the viral clip wrote:

"Pressure Getting Weser every day, Una Don Level Up This Challenge wey we Dey use meat, kpomo , turkey and chicken."

