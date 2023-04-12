Famous Port Harcourt-born comic and skit maker Sabinus trends as he gets called out by Nigerians for allegedly working with an AI Mining firm

In a petition seen by Legit.ng addressed to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sabinus was accused of luring unaware Nigerians to invest their money in the Ponzi scheme

However, in our investigation, we saw a public announcement shared on Sabinus' page disassociating himself and his brand from the firm and its activities

Popular skit maker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu better known as Sabinus, trends online after getting called out by Nigerians for his alleged involvement with a Crypto company.

In a petition submitted to the Nigerian anti-graft agency, EFCC, there were calls that Sabinus' should be arrested for luring people to invest their money with Cloud AI Mining Limited.

Skit maker Sabinus trends online after he gets called out, and EFCC was petitioned to arrest him for working with a Ponzi scheme to dupe Nigerians. Photo credit: @mrfunny_1/@oudamining

Source: Instagram

In some skits from last year and early this year, Sabinus was seen advertising the firm on his platform.

AI Mining crashed, absconds with Nigerian's money

However, it is gathered now that the firm has crashed and carted away the finances of thousands of Nigerians who invested their money in the platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a bid to gain insight into the issue, Legit.ng reached out to Sabinus and his management, Mike Premium, who revealed that they only got into a deal with AI Mining after they had presented several government papers to prove their legality.

Mike Premuim said;

"We got in a deal with them initially, but this was after they presented several government documents to prove their legality. But the moment we discovered that they were trying to defraud Nigerians we cancelled our deal with them."

Premium further noted;

"We are not involved in the recent defrauding round that they recently perpetuated. It was after their concert in Lagos, in which Iyanya, T.I Blaze and Bella Shmurda performed that they took people's money and ran away."

See Sabinus' public notice disassociating himself from the Ponzi scheme

We are yet to get feedback about the issue from other artists who are also involved with the Ponzi scheme firm.

Nigerians react to hilarious video of Sabinus swimming in his house pool

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus, recently got people online with a video clip of himself swimming like a child that was shared on his page.

Oga Sabinus, who recently acquired a new house with a swimming pool, has finally moved into his new property.

In celebration of Christmas, the skit maker seemed to have decided to take a deep breath in his new pool, even though he didn't know how to swim.

Source: Legit.ng