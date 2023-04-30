A video of Adekunle Gold and a dancer who tried to dance with him on stage during a performance has sparked reactions

The dancer git into a controversial position and instead of going with the flow, the Party No Dey Stop Crooner took a step back

The move got netizens talking as quite a number of people attributed it to the singer's wife Simi's presence backstage

A video of Adekunle Gold and a dancer onstage got netizens throwing around different theories and assumptions.

In the clip, the singer and dancer took over the stage, and the minute the young lady bent into a controversial position, the singer stepped back and just moved on to continue entertaining the crowd.

Adekunle Gold refuses to dance with dancer on stage

Source: Instagram

The rejection didn't faze the dancer, as she continued dancing without attempting to move to AG Baby again.

The caption by the person who to the photo suggested that Adekunle Gold refused the dance because his wife, Simi, was backstage.

Netizens react to the video

shapeessentials:

"She’s doing her job."

chydypower08966:

"But na sinner he de sing na, person wey sing sinner no want sin."

carter_kinqs:

"E Dey sing sinner nah..Make e sin small "

doc_sosa:

"AG does this shiit a lot. It’s getting played out. If you do not want to dance with the dancers, don’t go to them, make them dance for you, look stupid and then u turn around and walk away making self servicing gestures."

queen_savage5051:

"Wahala for who marry holy saint celebrities "

jojorichie_:

"So because say em wife de backstage make e no rock nyash abi de play "

henzy_triumph:

"Why AG wait at first if he was not planning to dance with the girl… for me e no fresh at all."

diseclement:

"D lady was paid to do her job...why go close to her in d 1st place."

Aekunle Gold slams Simi for calling him out online

Famous playful Nigerian music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi seems to know no bounds to their trolling, as they bring their family affair online.

A major scandal broke out between the Afrobeat couple when Simi took to Twitter to troll her husband Adekunle for his H-factor pronunciation.

However, in a quick response Adekunle Gold went under his wife's tweet and slammed her saying, "Your Papa."

