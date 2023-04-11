Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has been trending online since after he dropped his new song 'Party No Dey Stop', and it has been doing impressive numbers across streaming platforms

AG recently revealed in a clip post on his TikTok handle how he created the new track and what message the song carries and conveys

In the trending clip, Adekunle Gold noted that the new song took days to make and get right while also noting that it is a triumphant hook meant to talk about how he never gives

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afropop singer Adekunle Gold recently revealed why his trending hit track 'Party No Dey Stop' (PNDS) holds a special place in his heart.

In a viral clip on the singer's TikTok handle, he noted that it took him days of trying and failing to get the melody on PNDS right.

Adekunle reacts to allegations about stealing Zinoleesky's melody and using it on his new song, PNDS. Photo credit@adekunlegold/@zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Adekunle noted that the new track tells the story of his life and how many rejections he faced. AG noted that he has been able to build his unconsciousness so that he never takes 'NO' for an answer.

The Orente crooner noted that the hit track is a triumphant song.

Watch Adekunle Gold's interview revealing how PNDS came to be:

See how netizens reacted to Adekunle Gold's story about PNDS

@pweshiez:

"omo.. It's well... Na who give up fuk up."

@user3106485495387:

"Na lie, you stole a xtain verse, i know who I am."

@simplevibze:

"I am moved by your story AG."

@nbaola1:

"But the truth is, Zino part make sense pass yours."

@ebenzymusic:

"Wow! what a touching story for the upcoming artist, wetin we no go see."

@femicitizens:

"Diz Zinoleesky's snippet go viral before you created the song or Zino did that snippet on the song already before it went viral."

@badinfluence:

"I love him for being himself, for his past years he shouldn't be weel fashioned like this if he had cared about what people say."

Video of Adekunle Gold, and Usman Kamaru dancing with Israel Adesanya as he celebrates trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya and his compatriots Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru throwing down some dance moves in a Miami club in the U.S. has gone viral.

This came just hours after Israel Adesanya successfully reclaimed his UFC middleweight title from Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.

Adekunle Gold was at the fight and had been on social media all through the fight hailing Israel as he threw his weight behind the fighter to reclaim his title.

