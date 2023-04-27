Jim Iyke is a no-nonsense filmmaker, and even his closest colleagues are not spared from his rigorous set

In a video on his page, the actor revealed that Ini Edo is a soft woman because he yelled at her on set, and she cried

Jim Iyke ended up apologising to Ini in the video, and the actress made sure she got back at him

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke is a brutal filmmaker, and even his colleagues from way back are not spared on set.

In a video shared by the actor on Instagram., he revealed that he had to yell at and curse out Ini Edo because she wasn't acting right.

Jim Iyek reveals how and why he made Ini Edo cry Photo credit: @jim.iyke/@iniedo

Source: Instagram

The yelling resulted in the actress crying, but her colleague got the beautiful scene he wanted.

As he was explaining in the video, Jim ran and caught up with the mum of one and teased her about being a soft woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress ended up biting him after revealing that Jim lied about making her cry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jim Iyke's confession

spanish_margarita:

"I love the friendship veteran actors share."

joyjonesa:

"Lol….. or perhaps she is going through alot at this time. ❤️❤️❤️"

angelnikky947:

"Baba doesn't take shiit while at work. Sorry baby girl Ini"

milk_moni_:

"You shouted @iniedo film is not for the faint hearted, God bless our hustle @jim.iyke u are a wonderful producer , hope to work with u soonest "

loisduniya:

"I love peace, love and good friendship."

_omonojie:

"She no act right because of the news going round. She no focus ‍♀️"

caly_gram:

"This is so me don’t yell at me if you you cannot talk like a normal person abeg don’t even yell at me cos I will go into my shell and start hurting."

reality_and_style:

"This guy aging backwards... Looking so young. Ini Edo too "

Ini Edo reacts to report about having an affair with Empress Njamah’s blackmailer

The name of famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo became the trending topic on gossip tables after a clip of her on a video call with Empress Njamah's ex-boyfriend and blackmailer, Nicholas Jack Davies, went viral.

Apart from the viral video call, Ini's passport data page was also found on the phone of the Liberian man.

However, the Nollywood actress debunked the viral video call noting that she had nothing to do with Empress Njamah's ex and had never met him before.

Source: Legit.ng