Singer Simi has been trending on social media as she marks her 35th birthday on Wednesday, April 19

A boutique hotel where the couple first met ten years ago penned tributes to Simi and Adekunle Gold

The hotel, via its Instagram page, also shared a throwback picture of the lovebirds, which left many gushing

As talented singer and songwriter Simi marks her 35th birthday on Wednesday, April 19, a boutique hotel, Bogobiri House, located in Lagos, where she and Adekunle Gold met ten years ago, has joined in the celebration.

The hotel shared an old picture of the celebrity couple on their Instagram page while gushing about the lovebirds.

Old picture of Simi and Adekunle Gold emerges online. Credit: @bogobirihouse @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

A caption on the hotel caption read:

"Happy Birthday @symplysimi @adekunlegold met his 'magic' here at Bogobiri 10 years ago, and we're pretty sure it wasn't just the sound of good music talking ."

See their post below:

Netizens react to Adekunle Gold and Simi's old picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

osanyinstepz

"I know is at Bogobiri that u find great people."

simplybeatriz80:

"Beautiful ❤️."

oluwatosin_savage:

"So person fit see soulmate for here ..i go come oo."

shindara_dunsin_todimu:

"I was expecting to see this post on your page ."

tessaazu:

"Problem.. .they have said this tis is where soulmate is ooo.not the haircream one..oya @lady_dumz23 gberaa."

