Top Nigerian singer Davido is back to living his lavish lifestyle upon his return to social media after taking a long break

The DMW boss recently bought a matching Patek Philippe wristwatch after buying a rare Virgil Abloh Maybach

According to Davido, he spent $1m in a day and he is happy because he enjoys spoiling himself after working hard

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again in the news after he spent $1 million (N745,000,000) in one day.

The Timeless crooner made headlines after he splurged $400,000 on a Patek Philippe wristwatch to match his recently purchased luxury car.

Recall that just a few hours prior, the DMW boss had bought a rare Virgil Abloh Maybach that has only 150 of its kind in the whole world.

Photos, video as Davido splurges on Patek wristwatch, says he spent $1m in a day. Photos: @davido

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido shared a video of the moment he took delivery of his new luxury wristwatch.

In the video, the DMW boss was heard revealing that he had spent $1 million in just that day. According to him, he is back like he never left.

In a subsequent post on his Instagram story, Davido shared a close-up photo of his new Patek wristwatch and he accompanied it with a caption explaining that he enjoys spoiling himself.

In his words:

“I like spoiling myself …I work hard, I deserve it!”

See the video and photo below:

Not stopping there, Davido also took to celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut’s caption to speak further on spending $1m in a day. According to him, he is happy.

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Davido reveals he is happy as he spends $1 million in a day. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Netizens react as Davido splurges on expensive Patek wristwatch, spends $1m in a day

Read what some social media users had to say about Davido’s extravagance after he spent $1 million in one day:

gylliananthonette:

“Even as a rich kid, he hustles hard like an average kid...he don too try, make him enjoy his hard work”

Hybee_solid:

“Man said "I spent a million dollars today". I Pray we all say those words in our lifetime. InshaAllah.”

ool_autos:

“I will never be poor”

hey_amaka:

“After Elon musk na davido”

nosa_sync:

"He proceeded to buy a wrist watch that matches the car" Fadalawddd wetin dey happen”

villyje:

“That watch is TIMELESS”

Victoriaihejirika_:

“Na em una say make chioma breakup with am, omor he no womanize reach una wey Dey owe Palmpay, if na me be chioma ehh I go cry inside private jet Is then go inside mayBach go clean my tears, God abeg oh, no be azubike wey Dey borrow me money still Dey cheat on me, Wetin wan use console myself?”

elegahmike:

“If you work hard enough and you can afford it.. you don't need the show off bro,...money makes no noise,.I love His sense of being responsible but save other hard working young men pressure.”

papcy_valery:

“Peter Obi said why do you need two watches when you can only wear one at a time, why do you need too many cars when you can only enter one at a time, does it means he has a poor man mentality or he's rational in nature, make no body insult me abeg”

Lanreteriba:

“God of ayodele babalola, God of Moses ori-molade, God of sbj oshoffa where una face they? I dey call una now, hmmm pick my call”

iamtrinityguy:

“God please provide for me us so that we can enjoy and spoil ourselves”

chyomsss:

“We already know he can afford it. Why is he showing off?? These are the kinda things that put a lot of hardworking men to depression. He can do better”

Davido buys iPhone 14 Pro Max for cleaner

Nigerian singer Davido has been taking over the headlines lately as he continues to extend his act of giving.

A viral video showed Davido’s houseboy’s excitement over the brand new iPhone his boss gifted him after he complained of having a bad phone.

The young man revealed that it was his first time using an iPhone and that he was lucky to start the gadget on an upgraded version.

Source: Legit.ng