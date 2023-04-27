Davido’s Cleaner Held Spellbound As Singer Buys Him Brand New iPhone 14 Pro Max, Video Trends
- Davido’s house boy could not contain his excitement after the superstar gifted him an expensive, brand new iPhone 14
- In a viral video, the cleaner thanked his employer profusely for the present as he kept expressing his disbelief
- The young man noted that he had never in his life used an iPhone and was surprised to have an iPhone 14 Pro Max in his possession
Nigerian singer Davido has been taking over the headlines lately as he continues to extend his act of giving.
A viral video showed Davido’s houseboy’s excitement over the brand new iPhone his boss gifted him after he complained of having a bad phone.
The young man revealed that it was his first time using an iPhone and that he was lucky to start the gadget on an upgraded version.
Watch the video below
Social media users react
solid_nat7':
"House boy wey d chop 6 square meals a day, see belle ."
nohpheesat:
"Make big wiz start to dey dash us things too, 30bg and oppression 5&6."
th3governor:
"That voice dey confuse me. You be man abi you be woman...? "
sremmstar:
"OBO na joyful giver ❤️Baba fit just sign me for DMW My life n family’s own don better 4L."
chvkagram:
"This guys Sabi this Pr thing. "
apeke_xo:
"Davido do for house do for outsiders….baba no Dey do eye service, everywhere balance even to sprm, he give everyone dier share."
