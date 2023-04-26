Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently wowed fans with his performance in Botswana

The DMW boss, who was in Botswana for the Forbes Under 30 Summit, later got on stage to perform for the waiting crowd

The videos of Davido’s performance and the crowd’s reaction trended on social media as netizens gushed

Top Nigerian singer Davido performed on stage in Botswana during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

Recall that the Unavailable crooner arrived in the country for the Forbes event just a day after his much-awaited Timeless concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

In videos posted on Instagram by @Bellanaijaonline and spotted by Legit.ng, Davido was seen wowing the crowd with his performance.

Videos as Davido performs at Forbes Under 30 Summit in Botswana. Photos: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

The DMW boss kicked off his performance with his hit song, FIA, as he made his stage entrance, and the crowd was heard going wild as they screamed happily.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another video from the event, Davido also performed one of his classics, Aye, and had the crowd singing along with him.

As expected, the DMW boss made sure also to perform one of the hit songs off his latest album, Timeless, titled Unavailable.

Not stopping there, he displayed the trending Unavailable dance alongside his official disk jockey, DJ ECool.

See the video below:

Netizens react to videos of Davido performing in Botswana at Forbes event

A number of social media users were in awe of Davido’s performance as they reacted to the viral videos from the event. Read some of the comments below:

king_beee11:

“The way I love David ehn.”

_radiantj_:

“The emperor, the conqueror ,the champion is here.”

desolatiamiyu:

“I’m jealous I want to be here.”

praise___baby:

“Why won’t you just love him.”

kween_telma:

“@sweetfayy see our fav...this guy gives me joy.”

deborahihihie:

“Since the day wey Davido done sabi gbe body, he no Dey jump up n down for stage again I love you OBO.”

eseosaoflagos:

“Wahala for who no love this guy o.”

thechiioke:

“love love Davido so much the real Baddest”

shadesofehlah:

“David is tired…please rest o.”

Aishakhadir:

“Why are my blushing this much❤️❤️❤️❤️”

tolulopzy:

“Davido is just having fun on stage”

graciacarloo:

“This guy Dey give me joy ❤️”

kween_telma:

“001 for the biggest reason...I no fit unstan.”

odamiss:

“Happiness in a human ❤️”

Davido reveals he and his dad get into arguments over how he spends money

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently opened up on his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke’s thoughts on how he spends lavishly.

The DMW boss was recently a guest at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Botswana, where he spoke about his career and more.

During the interview, the Timeless crooner admitted that his businessman father was not always pleased with his extravagant lifestyle, and they even get into arguments because of it.

Source: Legit.ng