Nigerian actress Odunlade Olamide stirred reactions online over her mischievous plans for her wedding day

The indigenous movie star disclosed what she was going to do on her wedding day to show her man the struggle she went through to meet a good man

According to Odunlade Olamide, she was going to run away on her wedding and revealed her hilarious reasons for doing so

Nollywood actress Odunlade Olamide has revealed her plans for her wedding day as she hints at the struggle of finding a good man.

The movie star took to social media to joke around, showing her husband the trouble it took her to find him, which would definitely be on their wedding day.

Pictures of Odunlade Olamide Credit: @olamideoyin_omomala

Source: Instagram

According to Olamide, she would run away on her wedding so that her man can look for her small, "because na me dey look for him since... So he should feel what I felt too," she said.

See her post below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Olamide’s statement

aayinde_brown:

"He fit don carry another person join body before you run come back ."

idera_awelewa:

"I pray you don't find your way back home. "

enitannnnn:

"Wait fess If you sha wan run, make we the GUEST don chop finish collect souvenir before you run…i no fit con use empty belle dey follow oko iyawo find person wey no lost.‍♀️‍♀️"

pedro.ogbeide.98:

"You want to run to ur ex."

celebrities__news_:

"Just dey play."

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and hubby mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a double celebration for actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as her hubby, Captain Matthew’s birthday coincided with their 27th wedding anniversary.

The mother of four shared a bedroom picture of her and her husband as she gushed about her love for him.

Omotola revealed that their last child is now 21, and there was no need for parental guidance any more, which stirred funny reactions.

Bsketmouth's wife 'knocks' those who marriage shame women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Basketmouth's wife Elsie shared yet another relationship tip amid news of their separation.

Elsie in her video touched on the disturbing trend of people shaming women to get married simply because of their ages.

According to her, some women have chosen not to get married simply because they are;t ready or because they haven't found the right partner.

Source: Legit.ng