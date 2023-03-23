It is a double celebration for popular actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as her hubby, Captain Matthew’s birthday coincides with their 27th wedding anniversary

The mother of four shared a bedroom picture of her and her husband as she gushed about her love for him

Omotola revealed that their last child is now 21, and there was no more need for parental guidance, which stirred funny reactions

Veteran Nollywood moviemaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has left many of her fans and followers gushing after she shared a cute picture of her and her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, as he marks his birthday today, March 23.

Omotola’s hubby’s birthday also coincided with their 27th wedding anniversary as she penned a sweet message to her man.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde sweetly celebrates hubby's birthday. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed there was no more need for parental guidance in their relationship as their last child is now 21.

“Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy… And... Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21... no more PG .... Ready Love? :hearts: U Endlessly,” She wrote.

Celebrities, fans celebrate Omotola Ekehinde and her husband

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

thedorathybachor:

"Awww it’s the ink for me,beautiful. Happy birthday sir and Happy Anniversary ❤️."

chizzyalichi:

"Sweetest love❤️❤️❤️ happy Anniversary my faves."

moyolawalofficial:

"Aaaw he has a tattoo of you ."

dcandy_bridal:

"The song is a mood, congratulations ❤️."

dolapohabeeb:

"Wow 27 years ❤️."

chakrapink:

"Happy anniversary and happy birthday to your hubby ❤️

rixariskinsecrets:

"Happy anniversary our favorite couple ❤️."

nwalady4christ:

"Happy birthday Captain ‍✈️ and Happy Anniversary beautiful family more years to go."

tolaodunsi:

"Happy birthday Captain and happy anniversary #morelife #moreblessings."

tshakky:

"Congratulations ma’am ❤️❤️❤️."

realucheebere:

"More fruitful years to you and yours ❤️."

hennykarzcouture:

"Happy birthday to him. Happy anniversary more beautiful years ahead ❤️❤️."

deyniksglam:

"This is love God when ??"

_mummys.gurl:

"Happy anniversary my and people keep saying marriage is a scam, pick your scam and grow together I tap into this testimony Happy birthday sir."

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares romantic surprise getaway trip hubby gave her,

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to social media to share moments from a romantic birthday surprise getaway trip, thanks to her husband, Captain Mathew Ekeinde.

This comes after Omotola marked her 45th birthday on February 7.

Sharing a video from the getaway on her Instastory, Omotola said she didn’t throw a birthday party this year due to the sad happenings in Nigeria, Turkey and Syria.

Source: Legit.ng