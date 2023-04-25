Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, is the latest celebrity to receive love from a fan in the form of a tattoo

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of a lady who had tattooed his name on her waist

The actor’s funny reaction to the fan’s love raised a series of interesting comments on social media

Popular Nigerian actor, Zubby Michael, has now made headlines over his reaction to a fan who got a tattoo to honour him.

It appears the days of fans getting tattoos to celebrate celebrities are far from being over and Zubby Michael was the latest star on the list.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of a fan who had gotten his name inked on her body.

Netizens laugh as Zubby Michael reacts as fan tattoos his name on her waist. Photos: @zubbymichael

The video showed someone who appeared to be the tattoo artist unveiling the actor’s name that was tattooed on the young lady’s waist.

Zubby accompanied the video with a simple caption that seemed to amuse many fans. He wrote:

“Thanks and GOD blessGOD is real #ZM #A1 #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup.”

Netizens speak on Zubby Michael’s funny reaction to fan’s tattoo

Zubby Michael’s reaction to the fan who tattooed his name on her waist soon went viral online and got a number of netizens talking. Read some of their funny comments below:

kunleremiofficial:

“Is that all you say? @zubby “thanks and God bless” instead of you to propose and marry her.. you fall my hand.”

ebuka:

“E say na thanks and God bless ”

manlikekashpaid:

“The Michael was spelt wrongly .”

everything_missy92:

“Is the thanks and God bless for me ”

its_sine_here:

“Imagine marrying a woman with another man name whenever you wanna do it omo the name will be watching you abi”

royalglow_beautyskincare:

“So if her boyfriend or if she get married tomorrow how do she explain this..this might even delay this girl marriage..if I be man I will never marry a lady who has a guy name written on her body.. tomorrow na if she no marry she go visit all church looking for her problem..and pastor won't see her waist to know her problem..some people madness pass village people oo.”

edwin.amanda:

“This is stupidity,having a tattoo of another woman’s husband on your body Kia common sense is very very important because this nonsense.”

cherish_ebosereme_:

“What’s this reply Lmao What happened to send your aza for 2 million”

evelyn____xx:

“ I love his response. Cause what is she expecting with this recklessness.”

esther_modella:

“He nor send am 1M no tag nothing nothing good for una o”

Cherish_ebosereme_:

“Emotional damage ”

wendy_adamma:

“Osino God is real shi shi no Dey”

