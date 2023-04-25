Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has returned to social media with yet another adorable video of her mother

The movie star heavily rained dollar bills on her mum who in turn showered heartfelt words of prayers on her

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with many hailing the actress for showing up

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko doesn’t joke around when it comes to her mother and this is evident in how she spoils her with goodies from time to time.

Just recently, the curvy movie star took to her Instagram page with a video showing the moment she was with her dear mother.

Etiko rained several hundred dollar bills on her mum who was more than excited about the cash gift from her daughter.

The actress’ mum immediately switched on her gospel mode as she showered heartfelt prayers on her daughter.

As if the hard currency gift wasn’t enough, Etiko equally gave her mum nice clothes she bought for her.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

mary.igwe said:

"Chai thank you Jesus, who no go no know, mummy you will keep reaping the fruits of your labor."

goodluckulaoku said:

"I pray my mum to get back on her feet and pray for me like ur mum is doing nowmothers prayer is just d best."

chichinwa_ said:

"The biggest supporter why won’t you succeed, why won’t you excel, why won’t you get bigger and better??? Your mom prayer is everything you need to do well ."

ozornyiamiracle said:

"Please show them that you are making money dollars, not only buying car."

oc_fashionhouse said:

"Awwww so gorgeous ❤️Ameen and Ameen ❤️ Our wonderful mummy looking gorgeous in an @oc_fashionhouse abaya. Thank you so much for representing more blessings."

Destiny Etiko, Mercy Johnson unfollow each other on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood stars Mercy Johnson and Destiny Etiko have unfollowed each other on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.

It is unknown whether this is as a result of a glitch on the platform as the two are known to be good friends.

The sudden development, however, raised speculations among netizens as some suggested all may not be well between the two stars.

