Popular singer, Peter Okoye of Psquare, seems to be keen on getting Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea

This comes as the singer shared a picture of him and the football while adding a caption about him showing Osimhen, an unknown individual who wanted him to join Man United

The funny picture stirred hilarious reactions from some netizens, as many advised Osimhen against joining Chelsea

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare music group, appears to have a good bond with Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen.

Days after sharing a video of him in Italy, where he went to support Osimhen during Napoli game vs AC Milan, Peter has also shared a funny picture of him and the football star.

Peter Okoye shares a picture of him and Victor Osimhen. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Mr P, a Chelsea fan, added a hilarious caption about him showing Osimhen an individual who wanted him to join Manchester United.

Sharing the picture, the singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Agent P has spoken. Up Chelsea Cc @victorosimhen9."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Peter Okoye's picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from football lovers, see them below:

zoroswagbag:

"Man United jersey go even fit am pass Chelsea jersey, so many signs man ."

princenelsonenwerem:

"He’s coming to man utd."

firstclass_kelvincool:

"So you wan advise am to go Chelsea before? If yes, that means you nor like the guy ."

kingwalker01:

"We don’t need him in Manchester United, he complains too much."

chinenye_jeesy:

"The question is, can Chealsea afford him financially and in formation right now?"

c.j_ikogho__:

"Chelsea fans still get liver to dey post people when coach they reject."

eldoradogroups:

"He shouldn't go to Chelsea ooo before what happened to mikel Obi will happen to him."

Sweet moment Osimhen linked up with Peter Okoye and Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng previously reported how Osimhen linked up with Peter Okoye and Cubana Chiefpriest, who joined other football fans to cheer him up in the dugout after Napoli's defeat.

In a clip showing the moment he embraced Peter and Chiefpriest, Osimhen could be heard saying, "Make we go eat."

Reacting, someone said:

"If na Ronaldo now, he fit begin blow those ppl now."

Source: Legit.ng