Singer Peter Okoye of Psqaure recently took to social media with a video showing the moment he hosted top footballer, Victor Osimhen

A video shared online captured the moment Osimhen arrived at the singer’s mansion and proceeded to autograph a jersey

Osimhen also posed for pictures with the signer and his children, and netizens had mixed reactions to the video

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has left social media users feeling envious after sharing a video of the special guest who graced his mansion.

In an Instastory post, the singer disclosed that he spent Tuesday night, March 28, hanging out with footballer Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen spotted chilling at Peter Okoye's mansion. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

He shared a video showing the moment the footballer arrived at his residence and was ushered into the living room area of his mansion.

Osimhen was all smiles as he chatted with Peter and proceeded to sign an autograph on a jersey for him.

A different portion of the video captured the moment Osimhen posed for pictures with the singer and his children.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"The Guy’s Grace is gracing."

mondesoflagos said:

"He went to his house to sign autograph… there’s level to this leveling up."

charmingcharjoe said:

"Let me be the first to inform you that Osimhen will be a Chelsea player next season. Make una pin this post abeg."

veevogee said:

"There are levels to these things. He came to his crib to sign autograph. In this life just have money."

officialmisterprince said:

"E didn't visit psquare.... psquare begged him to come up."

directosinwin20 said:

"This guy will be richer than psquare in few years now."

