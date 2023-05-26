Nollywood rave of the moment Kunle Remi has continued to be on everyone's lips after being snubbed by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA)

The fast-rising act disclosed his recent momentous encounter with some of his fans, whom he met at the airport

Kunle noted that the recognition and love he has received lately have added more meaning to his life and hard work than anything else

Nollywood star Kunle Remi has continued to live in his glory despite not being recognised by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) that was concluded days ago.

The fast-rising act shared his hero moment, which gladdened his heart and reminded him of his input despite not getting an award from the prestigious firm.

According to Remi, he was accosted by some of his fans in the airport, who saw him and called out to him while they cheered him on as their winner.

He said:

"Not me walking through the airport with glasses and a face cap and different people hailing me and calling me their winner.. taking pictures and talking about Saro and the performance.. low key, this is sweeter sha!"

Internet users react to Kunle Remi's post

tbabyemioga:

"Honestly, you gained more fans cos we know say Dem do you strong thing."

wura.olamii:

"Afi Kolorun dide ija ooooooooo‍♀️."

mustergen2_:

"Yes ooooo Kunle u really tried in all the movie u future last year from Anikulapo(Saro) to Ijakuma (fake pastor) u deserve the winner but AMVCA chop our face no wahala we moveee next again this year."

real_jhumie:

"I like that he is pretty about it. Not everytime pretend or act strong. Throw shade, express your emotions be human."

hyrishtheebigdeal:

"This one pain Kunle gan."

seyilamor:

"God has a way of compensating the cheated. We know what they did.God is watching from above."

