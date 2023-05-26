BBNaija's reality star Tacha was among the celebrities who were present at entrepreneur Elizabeth Rich's 40th dinner party

Tacha shared an exciting video from the event where she had the opportunity to meet top Nollywood veterans like Pete Edochie, Kanayo, Victor Osuagwu, among others

The reality star, who was delighted to meet Pete, described it as an honour, as many of her fans gushed about the beautiful moment

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Tacha Akide has left many of her fans and followers gushing after she shared an adorable video from Elizabeth Jack Rich’s 40th birthday dinner party, which took place earlier this week.

Tacha, who was one of the celebrity guests at the event, liked up with the likes of Seyi Law, Nosa Rex, Kanayo, Victor Osuagwu, among others but couldn't hide her excitement when she saw veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Tacha poses for a selfie with Pete Edochie. Credit; @symply_tacha

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Tacha paid respect to Pete and took selfies with him.

She wrote in the caption of the video she shared:

“Not YOUR REGULAR BIRTHDAY!!! Was such a great HONOR meeting @peteedochie. Happy Birthday once AGAIN @elizabethjackrich."

Watch the video Tacha shared below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

benlondonsignaturesvvip:

"She is an amazing soul who dont know how to pretend."

anita_dera_:

"We love him so much just that his son is a goat."

fancycrush8:

"Y’all go and google ur tears cos this beautiful woman has come to stay no leave no transfer ."

ifeyinwa_joy_chiamonwu:

"The conqueror, the emperor, the champion, the lion is here!!! Nzogbu Nzogbu, enyimba enyi!!!! Ebubedike 1! ❤️."

bensonokonkwo:

"your humilty will take you far queen ❤️❤️❤️."

raychiel81:

"They will soon come n rant again for liveTacha as u don snub Ella nowshe go come again oo."

Source: Legit.ng