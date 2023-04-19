Nigerian celebrities Cubana Chiefpriest and Peter Okoye were present during the UCL match between Napoli and AC Milan on Tuesday night

They were in Italy to support Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli; the match, however, ended in a defeat to AC Milan

A video after the match showed the moment Peter and Chiefpriest linked up with Osimhen, alongside other fans, to cheer him up

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest and singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare, were in Italy on Tuesday, April 18, to drum support for Napoli star Victor Osimhen during the Champions League second leg quarter-final match against AC Milan.

Cubana Chiefpriest also shared a lovely video of him, alongside Peter and some friends chanting Osimhen's name in the spectators' stand.

Cubana Chiefpriest and Peter Okoye were in Italy to support Osimhen. Credit: @peterpsquare @cubana.chiefpriest @omaakatugba

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the celebrity barman added a caption that read:

"And Our African Best Player @victorosimhen9 Scored @peterpsquare @drewuyi Make We Go Find Better Italian Pasta & Red Wine."

Watch the video Cubana Chiefpriest shared below:

Osimhen links up with Peter Okoye and Cubana Chiefpriest after the match

Despite Napoli's defeat to AC Milan, Peter and Chiefpriest joined other football fans to cheer Osimhen up in the dugout.

In a clip showing the moment he embraced Peter and Chiefpriest, Osimhen could be heard saying, "make we go eat chop."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Peter Okoye and Cubana Chiefpriest link up with Victor Osimhen

See some of their comments below:

MeduguOS:

"He is such such a humble and great guy."

Sunkky_lee:

"If na Ronaldo now, he fit begin blow those ppl now."

akachi_ukandu:

"I love the guy's reaction when he saw them...The language switch for me."

PeterDaniel06:

"Make we go eat abeg . Bro needs some strength."

Humble_Fash:

"I too love this guy ehh… the first time he would score and I’d feel very bad was last night… I carry (home to win) away no bet. At least if Milan win, na void dem go void am. D last game on my ticket, I felt very bad, I go check, I see say na osimhen score."

manlikebrock:

"Proper Naija boy ..see the smile on his face when he saw his country men .♥️ Beautiful ."

Peter Okoye shares video of him in Italy

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye shared a video of him in Italy as he revealed he was there to support Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, who plays for Serie A club Napoli.

Peter, in his caption, wrote:

"Reporting LIVE from Napoli￼ to support my G @victorosimhen9 #NapoliVsAcMilan."

This comes after Peter hosted Osimhen at his mansion in Lagos.

