Nigerian singer and Grammy Award-winning star, Wizkid lent his support to his colleague, Davido’s new album, Timeless

The artist, who had previously confirmed a joint tour with Davido in January, used social media on March 31 to express his support for the just-released album

Netizens took to social media to show different reactions, as they had never seen such in the history of Nigerian music

The More Love, Less Ego crooner Wizkid has finally shown his support for his colleague Davido over his recent album launch, Timeless.

Wizkid sparked reactions online with the manner in which he chose to celebrate Davido’s new album.

Wizkid throws weight behind David's album Timeless Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @davido

Source: Instagram

The fans of the two artists didn’t see it coming as it brought so much excitement on all social platforms.

Wizkid first took to his Instagram story to write:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Inside!! Y’all go listen to Timeless by my brother @davido."

The More Love Less Ego crooner also made a similar post on Twitter

see his post below

Social media users reacts

dremo_boy:

"More love less ego❤️❤️, please i don't want Davido to take place, abeg."

dayday.101:

"big wiz for a reason>>>> he's full of love no competition ."

@ZeekiHodl:

I Dey pity people wey dey inherit beef, see as Wizkid sef dey show love.This is 2023! More Love Less Ego, now me and my friends will stream every wizkid song. We love Wizkid and Davido."

Pulsenaija:

"Timeless = More Love Less Ego .Wizkid and Davido. ❤️ "

this_is_omas:

"Popsy always telling his children things..."

Cruisewithmee:

"Chai Ayo first time wey u go recommend album wey no sweet for us."

@LawrenceOkoroPG:

"I'm pretty sure that the passing of Davido's son brought Wizkid and Davido to realize that there's nothing to life than to love and support each other."

Wizkid’s Jada deletes all controversial tweets to mark Davido's album Timeless

Wizkid’s girlfriend and talent manager, Jada Pollock, sparked heated reactions online with a couple of posts she made hours before Davido’s album release.

The talent manager had earlier taken to the bird app to speak about her lover’s music project.

Jada was forced to delete her initial post when she saw that it triggered Davido’s fans and also reached out to blogs to delete the old posts they shared.

Source: Legit.ng