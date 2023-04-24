Singer Davido’s Timeless concert was also an opportunity for some colleagues in the industry to make their debut performances at the TBS

Among those who got to share the stage with the 30BG musician is singer Wizkid’s signee, Starboy Terri

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Terri thrilled the audience with his performance and netizens commended Davido

Singer Davido once again lived up to his popular “We Rise By Lifting Others” mantra during his just concluded Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos.

Before he graced the stage, the 30BG musician gave some upcoming acts and colleagues in the industry an opportunity to perform for his fans.

Wizkid's signee Starboy Terri performs at Davido's concert. Photo: @davido/@starboyterri

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, singer Wizkid’s signee, Starboy Terri, was among those who graced the Timeless stage to thrill the audience with his music.

Check out a video of Terri’s energetic performance below:

Social media users react

olasubomi6934 said:

"30BG dey para them no one sing the song."

legendpaapi said:

"We Rise by lifting others #30bg 4life ❤️."

yc_bitcoin said:

"Wizkid fans ni go like this one even person wey sign him no fit let him person at his concert … davido has a very big heart."

dangerous.idowest said:

"Which one be risw by lifting others wizkid signee performed at Davido show you say rise by lifting others na Davido lift am."

iam_smithad said:

"Very sure wizkid no dey this concert you can bet with me all u have."

mario_kane_ said:

"So what is new here do u know how many times Wizkid has bring mayorkun to his show?"

ricky_x_4u said:

"Why everybody com quiet na "

Davido confirms cordial relationship with Wizkid

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido confirmed that he has been in talks with his colleague, Wizkid, regarding a collaboration and joint tour.

The singer noted that he cannot give an exact date but he teasingly urged fans to look forward to something by 2024.

The 30BG crooner went on to reveal that Wizkid takes the time to check on his well-being every week.

Source: Legit.ng