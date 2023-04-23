A beautiful Nigerian lady could not keep calm as she met Davido for the first time at a bar when he walked in

Calling the singer the love of her life, a part of the video had the singer and his team members at a corner

Many people in the lady's comment section wondered when they would have the opportunity to meet the singer

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @moyoreigns, could not contain her excitement when she met Davido for the first time. A video she shared captured him as he walked into a bar.

As Davido passed by, he tapped the back of a lady many believed to be her. The Timeless crooner attracted much attention.

The lady was so happy about meeting Davido. Photo source: @moyoreigns

Source: TikTok

Lady met Davido

Seconds into the video, the lady captured the moment the singer sat at a corner of the bar with his men.

She captioned the video:

"Met the LOML today."

Many people in her comment section said if Davido ever tapped their back, they would frame their dresses.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 17,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

yar babanta said:

"If na me ee tap i no bath again."

Dammybeautyworld said:

"The way he tap u like u guys have been friends for long is so sweet."

Blessed deniz said:

"This guy Dey waka too much."

Zitajulieth said:

"Where Una Dey see 001 like this?"

Gloh_reah said:

"Abeg drop this location…I don baff."

Gabriel Oluchi said:

"Awwww I wish say na me em tap like that."

Chaberry said:

"U ghat frame that hand wey e tap u."

Niri said:

"Omo if it was me he tapped I’ll just faint."

Freshyosaloka41 said:

"Everybody just dey see davido na were ona dey see am make i fly come."

prettyella 51 said:

"God when I go see Davido."

Slim beauty said:

"If na me e touch i for don meant."

Source: Legit.ng