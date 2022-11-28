Singer Davido and his lover, Chioma, have been trending on social media after they made their first public appearance since the demise of their son, Ifeanyi

A video showing the moment Chiom joined the singer and his dad for a family photo surfaced in the online community

Many fans and supporters of the two were delighted to see them wading through the storm as they showered goodwill messages on them

Nigerian musician Davido Adeleke aka Davido and his lover, Chioma Rowland, continue to be in the thoughts of their fans and followers.

The two trended on social media yet again after making their first public appearance since the demise of their child, Ifeanyi, some weeks ago.

Video shows Chioma at Davido's uncle's inauguration. Photo: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Davido had earlier trended online after he was spotted in the company of his cousins and team members at his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s swearing-in ceremony in Osun state.

Many had wondered if his woman wasn’t present at the ceremony as she wasn’t spotted anywhere around.

However, a video surfaced online much later showing the moment Chioma joined her lover and his father for a family photo.

Watch the viral video below:

Social media users react

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

"Awww! Bless them. Affliction shall never rise the second time . Na triplets wey go celebrate soon.."

timi_of_africa said:

"See my Davido so lean,God please make him happy,give him a reason to smile ."

barr.eseosa said:

"God please bless her with twins (boy and girl) let her get double blessings and grant her your inner peace in Jesus name amen I just can’t imagine what she went through."

nefertiti___0 said:

"Chivido Na twins we dey wait for now! We the online in-laws are happy with what we are seeing and it’s marvelous in our eyes❤️>'

iam_ojay_igwe said:

"All these pain will go away, very soon, new things will over shadow the pain and tears, I’m sure the news of another pregnancy and another child will be way bigger than the former. They will be alright."

symplychi_oma said:

"Who posted this video ??? I’m happy to see they doing okay . But can y’all give them some breathing space ?? People around them can do better !!"

Davido's father asks for Chioma in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a viral video that surfaced from Davido's uncle's swearing-in ceremony in Osun state.

The clip captured the moment Davido's father asked after Chioma as other family members gathered for a group photo.

Social media users had different things to say about the viral video.

Source: Legit.ng